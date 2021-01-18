Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

