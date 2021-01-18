Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Shares Gap Up to $245.50

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $245.50, but opened at $258.00. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 41,379 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.

Get Shires Income (SHRS.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income (SHRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income (SHRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.