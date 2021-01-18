Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €154.60 ($181.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.38. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €168.60 ($198.35).

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.