Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €134.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €154.60 ($181.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.38. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1-year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1-year high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.