Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SRGHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

