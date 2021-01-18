Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SRGHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.
Shoprite Company Profile
