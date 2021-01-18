Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,564 ($33.50) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,644.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,238.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27. Keywords Studios plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,159.28 ($15.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

