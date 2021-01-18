Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
KWS stock opened at GBX 2,564 ($33.50) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,644.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,238.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27. Keywords Studios plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,159.28 ($15.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65).
Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile
