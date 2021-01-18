Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON:W7L opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Monday. Warpaint London PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.67.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

