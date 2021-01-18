Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 3.38 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £38.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58. Serinus Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.72.

About Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.