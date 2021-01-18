Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 16.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,620. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 78,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,661.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,798 shares of company stock worth $247,591 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of 180 Degree Capital worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

