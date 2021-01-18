Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Rises By 16.1%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,620. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 78,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,661.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,798 shares of company stock worth $247,591 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
