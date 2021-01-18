Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Drops By 14.2%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

