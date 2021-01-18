Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Rises By 20.1%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP makes up about 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned 1.39% of AMREP at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. AMREP has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

