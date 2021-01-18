Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Grows By 18.7%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Bancolombia stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $157,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

