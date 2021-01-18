Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expands By 17.8%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BVXV opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

