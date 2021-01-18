Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Drops By 14.3%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,295,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,678,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,477.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

