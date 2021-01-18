Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 14.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 271.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

