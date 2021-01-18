Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Decreases By 14.3%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CRWOY opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

