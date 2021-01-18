Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Decreases By 14.3%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CRWOY opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
China Railway Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.