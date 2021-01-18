Short Interest in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Declines By 17.6%

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 464,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 5,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $277,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

