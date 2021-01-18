Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Rises By 18.4%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

