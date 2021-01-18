Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declines By 14.6%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ENI stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 574,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on E. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.