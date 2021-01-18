Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declines By 28.9%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 457,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. 8,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.26.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128,697 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

