Short Interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Decreases By 14.6%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,950. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.