Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Declines By 14.1%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,308,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 8,506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,782.6 days.

HLFFF stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

