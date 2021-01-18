Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 15.0%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ UAE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,380. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 3.04% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

