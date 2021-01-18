Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Increases By 18.6%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

KW opened at $17.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.