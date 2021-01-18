Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Rises By 18.5%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.