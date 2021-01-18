Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increases By 19.6%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.32. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

