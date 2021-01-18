Short Interest in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Decreases By 14.3%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OCX stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.