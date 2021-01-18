Short Interest in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Decreases By 14.3%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OCX stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in OncoCyte by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

