Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Declines By 14.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 34,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.