Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Declines By 14.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 34,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.