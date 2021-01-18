Short Interest in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Decreases By 28.1%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on REZI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

