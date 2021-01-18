Short Interest in Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Declines By 28.6%

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KOAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,470. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

