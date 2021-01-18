Short Interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Drops By 28.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shopify stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,170.47. 893,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,830. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,918.77, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,031.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

