Short Interest in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Increases By 19.8%

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Spire by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SR opened at $61.65 on Monday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

