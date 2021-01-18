Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $148.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.19. Tsuruha has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $148.50.
Tsuruha Company Profile
