Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $148.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.19. Tsuruha has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $148.50.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

