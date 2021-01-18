Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 14.7%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBEOF stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

