Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Increases By 15.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.66. 116,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 118,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.