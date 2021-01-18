Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Declines By 14.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

