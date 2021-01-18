Short Interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expands By 15.5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Viasat by 303.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,934.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

