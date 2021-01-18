ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.69, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

