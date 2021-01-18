Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $$41.82 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

