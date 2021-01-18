Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.34. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

