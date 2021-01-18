Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $136.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $139.41.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

