SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 498,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of SBOW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

