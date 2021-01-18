Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.