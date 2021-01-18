Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SINGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

SINGY traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,280. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

