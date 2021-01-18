Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $395,912.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00251507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,658.90 or 1.05219371 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

