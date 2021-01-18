Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.