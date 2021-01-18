Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,723 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

