Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

