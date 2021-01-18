Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 340,100 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$32.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

