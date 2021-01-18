SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SolarWindow Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 2.17. SolarWindow Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $18.99.
About SolarWindow Technologies
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.