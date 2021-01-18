SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 2.17. SolarWindow Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $18.99.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

