Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.15. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Solvay has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.